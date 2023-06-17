Watch: Biryani for Rs 1 at Karimnagar hotel creates ruckus

Hyderabad: Biryani offered at a price of Rs 1 at a hotel in Karimnagar created a ruckus as people gathered in large numbers and flocked to grab the delicacy.

The management of the Empire Hotel situated near Telangana Chowk announced that they would provide free biryani to people who brought a Rs 1 note, adding that only one biryani per head will be given.

Rs.1 #biryani offer creates flutter in #Karimnagar, despite the scorching sun, a huge number of people gathered, on Saturday.

The Empire Hotel was promised to provide biryani, who brought ₹ 1 note and only one biryani per head, as its opening offer.#Telangana #BiryaniRs1 pic.twitter.com/fcBGj4x7Ym — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 17, 2023

However, the news of the offer soon went viral after it was circulated on various social media platforms.

At the time of distribution, despite the scorching heat, a huge crowd gathered at the hotel to get their hands on a plate of biryani.

The food lovers queued up outside the hotel and collected their parcels one by one.

The situation soon went out of control after the queue was disrupted as more people joined the crowd, parking their vehicles haphazardly, on the main road.

Even the traffic on the road nearby came to a halt. People started shouting for free parcels and even tried to forcibly enter through the hotel door, following which the police intervened to take charge of the scene.

The cops had reportedly issued a warning to the restaurant over the ruckus created by their offer.