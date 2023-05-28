Watch: Bride fined Rs 15K challan for ‘Happy ride’ reel on car bonnet

Gone are the days when brides and bridegrooms would shy away from posing for their wedding albums. Because now it’s all about whose Instagram reel gets the extra zeal. The quirkier the reel, the more viral it will be.

However, many times out of excitement the newlyweds go over the top landing themselves in trouble.

This is exactly what happened to a bride named Vartika Chaudhary who received a traffic challan of Rs 15,500 for riding on top of the bonnet of a car.

On the pretext of making viral content, Chaudhary sat on the bonnet with her turmeric-coloured lehenga spread across. As the driver drives, she looks gleefully at the camera while curious riders look at her.

A user shared the video on Twitter. It is said that Chaudhary was shooting the reel for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in Civil Lines, New Delhi when she was handed the ‘challan’ for violation of traffic rules.

According to traffic police, sitting in front of the driver blocks his view which can put other riders in danger.

You can watch the video here: