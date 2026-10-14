Watch: Car flips mid-air, crashes during Emraan Hashmi’s shoot

Mumbai: A car hanging from a crane, a mid-air flip and a dramatic crash onto another vehicle. An action shoot video circulating on social media has brought Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9, into the spotlight, although the actor himself is not clearly visible in the footage.

The video, shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, captures a car stunt during the film’s climax shoot. The post links the footage to Emraan’s project and claims the sequence turned into a close call for the actor.

The clip shows an SUV suspended above an outdoor shooting location, with several people standing nearby. The vehicle flips in the air before coming down onto a black van below, capturing the scale of the action sequence.

It is being said that Emraan Hashmi narrowly escaped injury as the vehicle came dangerously close to his face. According to Indian Express, the actor’s spokesperson confirmed that the accident took place during the shoot and assured that Emraan is “fine.”

About Gunmaaster G9

For those catching up, Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan together with director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, recalling their association with Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The upcoming film also features Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.

Its earlier promotional glimpse introduced a story combining romance, music and action, with Emraan’s character fighting to reach the woman he loves. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

For now, the shoot video offers a dramatic glimpse of the action reportedly in store. Whether it captures a carefully staged crash or an actual mishap remains the question awaiting an answer.