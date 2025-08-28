Watch: Cars swept away as flash floods hit Saudi Arabia’s Asir

NCM warns of heavy rains, flash floods across 10 regions including Makkah, Madinah and Riyadh on Thursday, August 28.

Published: 28th August 2025 5:07 pm IST
A nighttime scene in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, showing several cars partially submerged in muddy floodwater on a street, with a person in traditional white clothing standing nearby.
Flooded streets in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night, August 27. Photo: Screengrab/Video-X

Riyadh: Heavy rains on Wednesday night, August 27, triggered flash floods in Muhayil, a city in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, submerging streets, damaging property, and sweeping away several cars. Emergency teams were deployed to assist residents and manage the situation.

A widely shared video clip showed a man being rescued from a stranded vehicle surrounded by floodwaters. Other visuals revealed submerged cars, flooded shops, and inundated residential areas, underscoring the scale of the damage.

Schools move to remote learning

To ensure student safety, the General Administration of Education in Asir announced that all schools in Muhayil and nearby centres will switch to online classes on Thursday, August 28, through the “My School” platform.

Warnings extended for Thursday

On Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts predicting moderate to heavy rain, hail, and possible flash floods in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Makkah, and Madinah. Light showers are also expected in Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, and the Eastern Province.

The Civil Defence has urged residents to:

  • Stay indoors during unstable weather
  • Avoid valleys, low-lying areas, and flooded roads
  • Follow official advisories and safety instructions

