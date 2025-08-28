Watch: Cars swept away as flash floods hit Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Riyadh: Heavy rains on Wednesday night, August 27, triggered flash floods in Muhayil, a city in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, submerging streets, damaging property, and sweeping away several cars. Emergency teams were deployed to assist residents and manage the situation.

A widely shared video clip showed a man being rescued from a stranded vehicle surrounded by floodwaters. Other visuals revealed submerged cars, flooded shops, and inundated residential areas, underscoring the scale of the damage.

Also Read Hyderabad mother in Saudi Arabia kills 3 children, attempts to end life

Watch the videos here

أمطار غزيرة وسيول جارفة تجتاح محافظة محايل عسير جنوب السعودية وتغرق الشوارع والمركبات#السعودية #سيول #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/mnIBw0XzlW — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) August 28, 2025

#السعودية.. سيول جارفة تجتاح محايل عسير وتغرق الشوارع والمركبات بعد أمطار غزيرة pic.twitter.com/aPvDZFeMsY — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) August 28, 2025

سيول جارفة تجتاح الشوارع في محافظة محايل عسير الآن وتجرف عددًا من المركبات 🚨👀

السعودية 🇸🇦

27-8-2025 pic.twitter.com/AN6Dox4U8S — طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) August 27, 2025

Schools move to remote learning

To ensure student safety, the General Administration of Education in Asir announced that all schools in Muhayil and nearby centres will switch to online classes on Thursday, August 28, through the “My School” platform.

Warnings extended for Thursday

On Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts predicting moderate to heavy rain, hail, and possible flash floods in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Makkah, and Madinah. Light showers are also expected in Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, and the Eastern Province.

The Civil Defence has urged residents to:

Stay indoors during unstable weather

Avoid valleys, low-lying areas, and flooded roads

Follow official advisories and safety instructions