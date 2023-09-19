Watch: Chandrayaan-3 themed Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Ganesh pandal, themed after ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, has been set up in Hyderabad, closely resembling the spacecraft. This thematic pandal depicting the Chandrayaan-3 mission is located in Shanthi Nagar, Kukatpally, and features a replica of the PSLV rocket.

A viral video of the pandal circulating on social media shows the Ganesh idol placed inside the rocket replica. The Ganesh festival in Hyderabad commenced yesterday and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 28.

Bursting of crackers banned due to Ganesh festival in Hyderabad

In light of the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, the city police have decided to enforce a ban on the use of firecrackers in public places.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has announced that bursting or throwing firecrackers on roads and public areas is strictly prohibited from 6 a.m. on September 18 until 6 a.m. on September 30. He also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility to ensure the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

Speaking to siasat.com, the SHO of Abids police station, T. Narsimha Raju, confirmed that the orders to implement the ban on bursting crackers in public places were issued by the Commissioner of Police during a video conference.

Hyderabad police issues list of dos and don’ts

The Hyderabad police have released a list of guidelines ahead of the Ganesh festival in the city. They have instructed the public to dial 100 in case of any emergency and issued eight precautionary measures. They are: