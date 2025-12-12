Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is finally getting the space and spotlight many believe he deserved throughout his career. The actor is currently the talk of social media, thanks to his powerful performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Amid the ongoing buzz, several old clips, interviews, and past controversies involving Akshaye have resurfaced online, reigniting conversations around both his professional and personal life.

A resurfaced video that’s making the rounds shows Akshaye attending Karisma Kapoor’s wedding with businessman Sunjay Kapur. In the clip, Akshaye is seen congratulating the newlyweds and planting a polite kiss on Karisma’s hand, a moment that has once again brought back rumours about their alleged relationship. Watch the video below.

Akshaye Khanna, Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured relationship

Speculation about Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor being romantically involved was once strong, especially during a time when Karisma was at the peak of her career. Reports suggested the two grew close after Karisma’s split from Ajay Devgn. Although neither Akshaye nor Karisma ever confirmed the relationship, Bollywood buzz at the time was rife with claims that Randhir Kapoor had even approached Vinod Khanna with the proposal.

A Times of India report had also mentioned that Karisma’s mother, Babita Kapoor, was not in favour of the match, believing marriage at that stage could affect Karisma’s flourishing career.

Karisma later got engaged to Abhishek Bachchan, an announcement made by Jaya Bachchan at a public event. However, the engagement was eventually called off.

The actress then married Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple welcomed daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, the two filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2016. Akshaye Khanna never got married.