Watch: Javed Ali wows Hyderabadis with Bollywood tunes at Numaish

Hyderabad witnessed a night filled with enchanting melodies as Bollywood sensation Javed Ali took the stage for an audience-packed concert at the popular Numaish on February 4. The event left the fans captivated.

Javed Ali’s performance was nothing short of electrifying, effortlessly connecting with the crowd through his soulful and amazing voice. His musical repertoire, ranging from evergreen hits like ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Nagada Nagada’ to foot-tapping tracks like ‘Patakha Guddi’, had the audience grooving to his tunes. The magic of his performance has been captured in several viral videos that are circulating on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C27ulsOJGwu/

The concert at Numaish not only showcased Javed Ali’s musical prowess but also created an unforgettable experience for the audience, leaving them yearning for more of his soul-stirring performances.

Renowned for his powerful and emotionally charged singing, Javed Ali has become a prominent figure in Bollywood, delivering numerous superhit songs. He first gained widespread recognition in 2007 with his song “Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein” from the film Naqaab. His notable contributions include “Jashn-e-Bahaaran” from Jodhaa Akbar, “Arziyan” from Delhi-6, “Kun Faya Kun” from Rockstar, “Guzarish” from Ghajini, “Aa Jao Meri Tamanna” from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and many more.