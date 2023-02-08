Watch – Karan Kundrra stops speech for Azaan, wins hearts

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of respect for religion, actor Karan Kundrra recently stopped his speech to listen to the call to prayer or Azaan during the promotional event of his most-anticipated upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Karan Kundrra’s fan page wrote, ”Being respectful towards other religions is a quality of a good human being.”

In the video that is going crazy viral on social media, Karan Kundrra is seen saying, ”Should we just pause for two minutes”. He explains that the reason for this is because the call to prayer, or Azaan, was being recited. After the Azaan concluded, Karan resumed his speech. After he finished his speech, someone in the audience thanked Karan for pausing his speech after hearing Azaan.

Fans heaped praises on the actor and lauded him for his gesture. His act of respect and religious sensitivity has won millions of the hearts of fans and has been widely praised on social media.

One of the fans wrote, ”Alhamdulillah… Aap ne kiye uske liye word kum hai.. respect bahot hai…lekin jaisa unhone kiye waise sab ne karna chahiye…koi bhi ho kisi bhi cast ka ho …samne wale ki izzat mai 1 min agar chup reh kar respect dege to kuch bhi nahi hota …ulta izzat badhti hai.’ (The words ‘thank you’ are not enough to express the respect due. However, everyone should act in the same way as he did, regardless of their caste or religion. If we show respect by being silent for just one minute, nothing happens, and instead, respect increases)”.

Another user wrote, ”Thanks for respect us , dusre k religion ko izzat dene se kisi ka deen nahi change hota thank u from the kore of my heart india mai aapke jese azeem insan bohut kum ,paye jate hai good job.”

Fans are flooding the comments section with messages. Check out here more comments

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a romantic fantasy show and it stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh in lead roles. The show will premiere on February 13 and air Monday to Wednesday from 9 pm to 10 pm on Colors.