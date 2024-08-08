Watch: Karnataka cop jumps in front of bike to nab criminal

In an incident of heroic determination, a Karnataka police officer risked his life and arrested a wanted thief with more than 40 charges by jumping onto the suspect’s scooter and not letting go at a signal in Bengaluru city on Tuesday, August 6.

According to the Karnataka police, crime unit police constable of Koratagere police station, Tumukuru district, Dodda Lingaiah has been on the hunt for an absconding Manjesh alias Hotte Manja, a resident of Hesaraghatta, who has over 40 criminal charges against him across Karnataka.

Manjesh was on the radar of the police after CCTV footage proved his involved in a theft case under the station limits following which he was traced in Bengaluru.

Dodda Lingaiah, along with a few constables, arrived in the city to track down Manjesh using his vehicle registration, with the help of Bengaluru city police. However, they were unsuccessful in tracking Manjesh as they could not find his residential location.

The 50-year-old policeman then decided to wait for Manjesh at the Sadashivanagar traffic police station signal after learning that he passes this signal twice every day from a CCTV analysis. However, they had to wait a month before they were able to lay their hands on him.

Manjesh was spotted at the signal finally on Wednesday, August 6.

Around 10 am, Manjesh arrived at the signal when Dodda Lingaiah jumped in front of his scooter. Upon realising that Lingaiah is a policeman, Manjesh attempts to escape. However, the determined constable, Lingaiah, held onto his leg even as Manjesh attempted to drag him along.

He was caught by another determined traffic police officer on duty at the signal, who used to be his back up.

“If I had missed this chance, I don’t think we would have nabbed him anytime soon. I have spent one month leaving behind my family. I was determined. He was always wearing a mask, and his head was covered with a helmet. It was impossible to identify him,” Dodda Lingaiah was quoted by The Indian Express.

Manjesh reportedly used to pose as a police officer to rob the jewellery of senior citizens and use that money to enjoy a luxurious life in Goa.