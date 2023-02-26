Watch: Korean ambassador, staff dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’; netizens happy

RRR’s catchy song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become a global sensation, thanks to director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani and choreographer Prem Rakshith.

People all around the world have been giving it a lot of love and attention, whether it be for the lively tunes or the catchy steps in the hook. The Korean Embassy in India joined the list of people to love the song and perform to it. They posted a video of Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and Korean staff members dancing to the popular song.

“Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover-Korean embassy in India Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!” The embassy tweeted, along with a video of the performance.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 – 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

The video has received over three lakh views and 9,000 likes since it was shared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the video and said, “Lively and adorable team effort.”

RRR has kept winning awards at foreign cinema festivals, and its most recent triumph was taking home four Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Last month, it also took up the Golden Globe for Best Song, giving India its first-ever win at the ceremony.