Mumbai: Bollywood has always been a hotspot for controversial love stories, and while some celebs have been open about their relationships, others have preferred to keep things under wraps. However, in the world of glitz and glam, privacy is a luxury, and fans and media often manage to uncover the most guarded secrets.

One such rumoured relationship that has continued to intrigue fans over the years is that of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The two shared screen space in Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and its sequel Don 2 (2011), during which speculation about their closeness gained momentum.

Even years later, their alleged affair continues to make headlines, with old videos often resurfacing and reigniting discussions online.

SRK, Priyanka’s old viral video

Now, a throwback clip from the 2009 NDTV Indian of the Year Awards is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, Priyanka Chopra was being honoured as the Indian of the Year in the Entertainment category and had joined the event via video call.

SRK, present at the ceremony, playfully serenaded her with the Beatles classic “Let It Be”, cheekily adding the words “Marry me” into the lyrics.

Priyanka appeared visibly stunned and speechless. She says, “Is sawaal ka jawaab gaane mein nahi, words mein bhi nahi hoga.”

The Jawan futher says, “I think I should not embarrass her any further.”

The resurfaced video has left netizens divided and many called the video as ‘cringiest thing on internet today’. One user wrote, “This is so bad,” while another commented, “Second hand embarrassment.”

Back in 2013, rumours were also rife that that SRK and Priyanka had a secret Nikah in Toronto. Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar, close to Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, had even confronted Priyanka about the rumours at a party and on Twitter. Soon after, Priyanka chose to move to the US, where she began her Hollywood journey.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Since then, the two stars have never shared screen space again.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, alongside daughter Suhana Khan. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, has SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.