Priyanka Chopra speaks on dating co-stars, was SRK really married to her?

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has been hitting headlines since she spoke about why she left Bollywood and moved to the West. The actress has now spoken about her past relationships before dating husband Nick Jonas. The Mary Kom actress also revealed about the mistakes she made during her relationships in an interview on Call Her Daddy podcast.

She said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set.”

She added, “I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

She also said, “The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home.”

Past Blast: Priyanka and her rumoured Nikah with SRK

As Priyanka Chopra herself admitted that she dated her various co-stars, let’s take a trip down the memory lane and have a look at one of the most controversial rumoured relationship of the actress with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rumors even suggested that they secretly got married after filming “Don” in 2013.

It was rumoured that SRK and Priyanka married in a secret Nikah ceremony in Toronto in 2013 and after rumours spread like wildfire, Gauri Khan banned her husband from working with Priyanka.

Reportedly, the actress’ father Dr. Ashok Chopra was on his death bed and wanted to see Priyanka Chopra get settled which is when the couple decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony. Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away on June 10, 2013.

SRK has later clarified that Priyanka is only his friend and termed rumours fake and disrespectful. As quoted by MensXP, he told, “I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be.”