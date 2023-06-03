Watch movies for just Rs 50 in Hyderabad, see theatres list

Hyderabad: Watching a movie in theatres can be an expensive affair, often deterring many of us from enjoying the big-screen experience. Instead, people wait patiently for months for the movie to release on OTT platforms. However, there are theatres out there that cater to budget-conscious movie buffs, offering an affordable alternative. Believe it or not, you can watch ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ for just Rs 50 in Hyderabad now!

Let’s explore some of the venues where you can enjoy Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer without breaking the bank. Tickets for this film are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 350 at most theatres. However, there are alternative options available where you watch this film at a much lower cost.

These pocket-friendly theatres offer an ideal solution for movie enthusiasts who may not have the financial means to indulge in high-priced tickets. By offering tickets as low as Rs 50, these venues make the joy of watching movies on the big screen accessible to a wider audience. It allows individuals to experience the magic of cinema without straining their wallets.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s cheap ticket prices in Hyderabad

So, if you’re looking to catch the latest films without burning a hole in your pocket, these economical theatres are worth exploring.

Mukta A2 Cinemas (Abids) — Rs 50 for Silver and Rs 120 for Gold

Metro Cinema (Bahadurpura) — Rs 80 to Rs 100

Priya Theatre (Malleypally) — Rs 70 and 80

Indra Venkataramana Padmavati Cinema (Kachiguda) — Rs 50

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal who is known for his roles in hit movies like ‘Raazi’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Uri’ and the celebrated actress Sara Ali Khan. The plot of the movie revolves around a young couple called Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan) who fell in love and got married but are now planning to get a divorce. They part ways to use the Indian Government’s flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get a flat.