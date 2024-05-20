Watch: Naga Chaitanya buys new Porsche, spotted in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is known for his love of luxury cars. Chay, who is a car enthusiast and owns some lavish wheels, has just added a new toy to his garage — a Porsche 911 GT3RS.

Naga Chaitanya bought the car a few days ago and was seen taking it for a ride in Gachibowli. Pictures and videos of his sleek silver Porsche are going viral on Instagram. The car was registered on May 17 and is said to be the first Porsche 911 GT3RS in Hyderabad. It is worth Rs 3.51 crore in India, as per information available online. Check out the visuals below.

Naga Chaitanya’s New Porsche 911 GT3RS

Just a few days ago, Naga Chaitanya was also seen driving his Land Rover Defender in Jubilee Hills.

The actor is often seen driving his favorite car, a red hot Ferrari, around the city. He also owns a few luxurious sports bikes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Scheduled for release on December 20, this PAN Indian project is based on real-life events.