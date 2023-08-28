Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming gesture towards Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

A video of India’s Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, inviting Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to pose for the camera went viral on social media. In the video, both Chopra and Nadeem can be seen posing with the Indian flag.

Watch Neeraj Chopra inviting Silver medalist Arshad Nadeem (likely without flag) under Bharat's 🇮🇳 #AkhandBharat pic.twitter.com/Hy9OlgKpTE — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 28, 2023

Soon after the video went viral on social media, many netizens started hailing Chopra for his sportsmanship. One of the netizens wrote, ‘Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love, not hate between neighbors.’

Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne — ZaiNii💚 (@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Loved how Neeraj Chopra asked Arshad Nadeem to join him for this beautiful picture. Respect and prayers for both of them.’

Loved how Neeraj Chopra asked Arshad Nadeem to join him for this beautiful picture. Respect and prayers for both of them 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️❤️ #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/ei57uXbC5D — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, some of them highlighted that Nadeem was able to claim the silver medal at the World Championships despite no world-class support.

Limited facilities and limited infrastructure, yet Arshad Nadeem claims Silver medal at the World Championships. What a man! Ma Shaa Allah 🇵🇰❤️ #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/dTbWoTiFlR — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2023

In the World Athletics Championships, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal. Chopra killed the competition in the Hungarian capital with a massive throw of 88.17 in his second attempt.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the silver medal, the first World Championship medal for his country, with a distance of 87.82, while Czech Republic’s Yakub Vadlejch retained the bronze he won in Oregon last year, with a distance of 86.67.