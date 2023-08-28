Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming gesture towards Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

A video of India’s Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, inviting Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to pose for the camera went viral on social media. In the video, both Chopra and Nadeem can be seen posing with the Indian flag.
Soon after the video went viral on social media, many netizens started hailing Chopra for his sportsmanship. One of the netizens wrote, ‘Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love, not hate between neighbors.’
Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Loved how Neeraj Chopra asked Arshad Nadeem to join him for this beautiful picture. Respect and prayers for both of them.’
Meanwhile, some of them highlighted that Nadeem was able to claim the silver medal at the World Championships despite no world-class support.
In the World Athletics Championships, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal. Chopra killed the competition in the Hungarian capital with a massive throw of 88.17 in his second attempt.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the silver medal, the first World Championship medal for his country, with a distance of 87.82, while Czech Republic’s Yakub Vadlejch retained the bronze he won in Oregon last year, with a distance of 86.67.