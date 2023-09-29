Watch: Pak politicians hit each other on live TV over Imran Khan

A video of two Pakistani panelists from opposing political parties engaging in an ugly fight during a live television has gone viral on social media.

Things escalated during Javed Chaudhry’s ‘Express News Talk’ show. A lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, backed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Things escalated when senator Afnan Ullah Khan of Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League started abusing Imran Khan. The duo locked horns, started punching and abusing each other.

In the video, Sher Afzal Marwat, wearing maroon-colour shirt, was the first to get up from his chair and slap Afnanullah Khan saying “Khandani boot chatt” (boot licker).

As the debate was live, the TV crew and host from the studio were seen running to stop them. The clip has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sher Afzal Marwat smacked Afnan=ullah rightfully for abusing. This is how khoon leaguis deserve to be treated as (sic), wrote one user.

Sher afzal marwat smacked afnan ullah rightfully for abusing. This is how khoon leaguis deserve to be treated as. pic.twitter.com/4xtsGJMj7k — bonky.chonky (@bonkichonky) September 28, 2023

مرشد کو گالی دو گے تو مرید تو جواب دے گا ہی۔۔ اور جواب بنتا بھی ہے! کوئی تو ان کو انکی زبان میں سمجانے والا ہو!

پکڑنا ہے یا چھوڑنا ہے 🤣😎 pic.twitter.com/i52eSgjrGL — SB_Blog (@Bukhari2204) September 28, 2023

Another user while sharing a clip of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn from Singham movie and wrote, “The best meme about Sher Afzal Khan marwat and Dr.Afnan (sic).”

The best meme about Sher Afzal Khan marwat and Dr.Afnan.#SherAfzal pic.twitter.com/Q3DMwLwiU8 — Matin Khan (@matincantweet) September 28, 2023

While defending his side Sher Afzal Khan Marwa responded to netizens and wrote, “Senator Afnan Ullah abused Khan sb in the Javed Chaudry’s show. What else could I do? (sic)”.