Hyderabad: If you have ever dreamed of seeing the Moon’s craters closely or spotting bright planets like Venus and Jupiter through a telescope, this is your chance. Hyderabad residents can now enjoy a special astronomy event called “Under the Moon” at IIT Hyderabad arranged by Stardust Astronomy Club, where stargazing meets hands-on learning in an exciting and memorable way.

Huge response from Hyderabad

The event has already created a lot of excitement in the city. The session held on 25th April 2026 received an overwhelming response and was completely sold out. Because of this success, the organisers have announced fresh sessions on 2nd and 3rd May 2026, giving more people another chance to join.

Venue, Timings and Ticket Price

The event will be held at IIT Hyderabad in Kandi, Sangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Away from city lights, the peaceful campus offers a perfect location for clear sky observation.

The session timings are from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM. The ticket price is Rs.800 per person for those above 7 years of age. Dinner is optional and available at the IIT mess for Rs.80 per person.

What Visitors Can Experience

The evening starts with arrival and welcome, followed by a session on astronomy and telescope basics. Visitors will learn about telescope types, how they evolved, and how they help us explore the universe.

The biggest attraction is live observation of Venus, Jupiter, and the Moon. Participants can watch Venus and its phases, Jupiter’s cloud bands and moons, and the Moon’s craters and surface details in stunning clarity.

Special Highlight

One of the most exciting parts of the event is the live demonstration of Hyderabad’s largest 16-inch Explore Scientific Truss Tube Telescope. Experts will explain how large telescopes are assembled, installed, and maintained.

Visitors will also learn about precision and alignment, known as collimation, which helps telescopes provide sharp and accurate views.

Why You Should Attend

This event is perfect for children, students, families, and anyone curious about space. It is not just about looking at the sky, but understanding it in a practical and exciting way.

Since limited slots are available and this may be the last session of the season, early booking is advised. Interested people can contact on 8247677570 or go to their website http://www.stardustastronomyclub.com for registration.

Sometimes, one night under the stars is enough to inspire a lifelong love for astronomy.