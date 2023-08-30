Watch: Rakhi Sawant shares breathtaking view of Masjid al-Haram

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who is known as ‘Queen of Controversies’, recently took everyone by surprise with her announcement about embarking on an Umrah journey. The actress jetted off to Saudi Arabia on August 25 and since then she has been sharing several glimpses of her pilgrimage from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a video showcasing the beautiful view of Masjid al-Haram seen from her hotel room. She also humbly requested her fans and followers to include themselves in their prayers.

Furthermore, Rakhi expressed her genuine concern for the well-being of others by mentioning that she has been ardently praying for each and every individual. She also called for communal peace. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani’s controversy is getting ugly with time. Adil recently made some serious allegations against Rakhi after coming out of jail.

In of the videos that went viral yesterday, Rakhi Sawant is seen crying for mercy and accusing Adil Durrani of ruining her life. She broke down while performing Umrah.