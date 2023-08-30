Watch: Rakhi Sawant shares breathtaking view of Masjid al-Haram

Rakhi Sawant, is currently on a holy trip to Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 1:49 pm IST
Watch: Rakhi Sawant shares breathtaking view of Masjid al-Haram
Rakhi Sawant performs Umrah (Instagram)

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who is known as ‘Queen of Controversies’, recently took everyone by surprise with her announcement about embarking on an Umrah journey. The actress jetted off to Saudi Arabia on August 25 and since then she has been sharing several glimpses of her pilgrimage from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a video showcasing the beautiful view of Masjid al-Haram seen from her hotel room. She also humbly requested her fans and followers to include themselves in their prayers.

Furthermore, Rakhi expressed her genuine concern for the well-being of others by mentioning that she has been ardently praying for each and every individual. She also called for communal peace. Watch the video below.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani’s controversy is getting ugly with time. Adil recently made some serious allegations against Rakhi after coming out of jail.

In of the videos that went viral yesterday, Rakhi Sawant is seen crying for mercy and accusing Adil Durrani of ruining her life. She broke down while performing Umrah.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 1:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button