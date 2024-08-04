Watch: Saudi Arabia bridge collapse, cars stranded after heavy rains

Saudi Arabia: The Jazan region of Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rains on Saturday, August 3, leading to a bridge collapse leaving cars stranded on the highway.

The intense downpour lasted for 10 hours and caused a flash flood from the nearby mountains that swept away part of the bridge on the Abu Arish-Sabya road in the region, with floods flowing westward through the central governorates and their villages towards the sea.

According to the reports, one person died due to the collapse which left vehicles stuck on both sides of the damaged bridge.

Several videos that have surfaced on the internet, show the extent of the flooding, with water rushing over the road and debris scattered across the highway.

WATCH: Bridge collapsed in Jazan, Saudi Arabia amid heavy rain, massive flooding



pic.twitter.com/ME3wYu7q3t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 3, 2024

Heavy rains cause flooding southern Saudi Arabia..



The #Jazan region in southern #SaudiArabia witnessed the collapse of a bridge on the Abu Arish-Sabya road due to heavy rains that caused the valleys and streams in the area to flood, The waters also inundated several homes

A large hole appears in the ground after torrential rains in #Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

📹 #SevereWeather pic.twitter.com/zxmzBitdSp — Meteored | theweather.com (@MeteoredUS) August 3, 2024

Inundaciones masivas en las calles devido a fuertes lluvias en Jazan,Arabia Saudita. Agosto,02/24



Massive flood on the street due to heavy rains in Jazan, Saudi Arabia

August,02/24

pic.twitter.com/B4XcpQB3o0 — Sara M (@SaraM96585) August 3, 2024

Saudi authorities are working to rescue those trapped and assess the damage caused by the rain and flooding. The Jazan region, located in the southeast corner of the Kingdom, is prone to flash floods during the rainy season.

Saudi Special Forces for Road Security announced that traffic has been diverted to alternative routes in both directions due to the damage to the Radis Bridge.

Additionally, the security forces urged the public to follow field team instructions and traffic regulations.