Saudi Arabia to use smart cameras to detect unregistered pilgrims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is ramping up its use of advanced technologies, including smart cameras to improve safety and detect unregistered pilgrims.

The Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Passports has used modern technology to expedite and facilitate Haj procedures for pilgrims departing from Abidjan Airport, in Côte d’Ivoire, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi management initiated the idea of digitalisation after hundreds of Haj pilgrims died during this season amid extreme heat in Makkah and other holy places.

The key feature of the initiative is that the smart cameras are equipped with Al algorithms to detect unregistered pilgrims attempting to perform holy rituals.

These sophisticated systems will analyse video feeds in real-time to identify someone who has not officially signed up for the pilgrimage. This will help authorities detect illegal visitors and prevent dangerous overcrowding.