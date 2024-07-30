Saudi Arabia sets new conditions for fashion show permits

Riyadh: The authorities in Saudi Arabia has set new conditions for obtaining a permit to host a fashion show in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Fashion Commission mandates that shows in the Kingdom respect public taste and avoid exaggerating models’ exposed body parts.

The conditions also include “prohibiting the display of any pieces that include images, shapes, signs, or phrases that offend public taste.” It is also prohibited to display pictures of public figures.

To hold a fashion show in Makkah and Madinah, an additional condition requires approval from the Emirate of the Holy Region.

The authority mandates fashion show organizers to accept visitor complaints and suggestions, and provide a final report on show results, attendees, and artists’ details.

The Fashion Commission states that the major purpose of a fashion show is to emphasise the importance of the fashion industry in the Kingdom.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC) granted an electronic fashion show permit, facilitating an event with increasing attendance from organizers and the public in the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that in May this year, the Kingdom witnessed a historic milestone during the Red Sea Fashion Week, when models walked the ramp wearing swimsuits.