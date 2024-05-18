Saudi Arabia hosts first-ever swimsuit models’ fashion show

Saudi Arabia, earlier known as a strictly conservative kingdom, held its first ever fashion show featuring swimsuit models on Friday, May 17. The show featured the work of Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal.

The show mostly included one-piece suits in beige, red, and blue shades. AFP reported that many models had exposed shoulders, and some displayed partially visible midriffs.

سعودی عرب میں اپنی نوعیت کے پہلے 'سوئمنگ سوٹ فیشن شو' کا انعقاد ہوا جس میں ایک پول کے کنارے ماڈلز نے تیراکی کے لباس پہن کر واک کی۔ یہ فیشن شو جمعے کو سعودی عرب کے مغربی ساحل پر واقع تفریحی مقام سینٹ ریجس ریڈ سی ریزورٹ میں منعقد ہوا۔#VOAUrdu #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/Sc20pCDDGc — VOA Urdu (@voaurdu) May 18, 2024

“When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit fashion show in Saudi Arabia is a historic moment because it is the first time to have such an event,” Qanzal told AFP.

The inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week occurred at the St Regis Red Sea Resort, part of the giga-projects at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform programme overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammad, who became first in line to the throne in 2017, has launched a series of dramatic social reforms in an attempt to ‘soften’ Saudi Arabia’s austere image, historically influenced by the strict Islamic form, Wahabbism.

For the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, a swimsuit fashion show was held. pic.twitter.com/CrCHli0U75 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) May 18, 2024

While attending the historic show, a Syrian influencer Shouq Mohammad said that it was not surprising given Saudi Arabia’s efforts to open up to the world and expand its fashion and tourism sectors.

According to a report published last year by the official Saudi Fashion Commission, the fashion industry in 2022 accounted for 12.5 billion, or 1.4 per cent of the national GDP, and employed 230,000 people.

A French influencer, Raphael Simacourbe, who also attended the show remarked that there was nothing risque to his eyes but in the Saudi context, it was a major achievement.