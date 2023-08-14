Watch: Six historical arches in Hyderabad cry for attention

Hyderabad: The historical arches in Hyderabad need urgent attention. Despite promises to restore them, no concrete steps are being taken for their restoration.

In the recently concluded monsoon session, the AIMIM floor leader of the Telangana Assembly sought the government’s attention for the restoration of the six historical arches in the city.

Responding to the demand, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the restoration of the arches will be done soon.

Arches in Hyderabad were inspected earlier

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has also stated that necessary arrangements are being made for the restoration of the six historical arches in Hyderabad.

Under Commissioner ESC Ziauddin, Chatta Bazaar Kaman, Hussaini Alam Kaman, Shaik Faiz ki Kaman, Dewan Devdi Kaman, Dabeerpura Kaman, and Rani Gunj Kaman were inspected.

However, the restoration of the arches in Hyderabad still remains a promise as they continue to cry for attention.

Restoration of other historical monuments in Hyderabad

Although no concrete steps have been taken so far for the historical arches in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has undertaken the restoration of various historical monuments in the city.

In the past, the government has restored various bowlis and monuments. Recently, it started the restoration work of Khursheed Jah Devdi.

This restoration is being conducted to restore it to its original grandeur by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

Earlier, the restoration of a Qutb Shahi monument, Shaikpet Sarai, was announced.

Despite continuous attempts to restore historical monuments in Hyderabad, the promise of restoring the arches in the city remains unfulfilled.