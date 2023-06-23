Hyderabad: Saidanima Tomb restored by Aga Khan Trust

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, has successfully restored the renowned Saidanima Tomb.

Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary to the government, took to his Twitter handle to announce the completion of the repair work on the dome of Saidanima Tomb. He further mentioned that the ongoing restoration process is progressing smoothly and expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) for their assistance.

The dome of Saidanima Tomb had been repaired.. rest of the restoration is also going on ….

Thanks #AKTC (Aga Khan Trust for Culture) @KTRBRS @NandaRatish pic.twitter.com/gW38F6AfI1 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 22, 2023

Previously, the Special Chief Secretary had made the restoration announcement via a tweet after visiting the site alongside the zonal commissioner of Secunderabad and officials from the state heritage department.

It was Syed Meraj Nawab, the great-grandson of Syeda Saidanima Saheba, who had raised concerns about the lack of maintenance and neglect of the historic site. The baoli, or step well, located within the Saidanima tomb premises, also suffered from years of negligence.

@HMDA_Gov will restore (through Aga Khan Trust) Saidani-Ma Tomb @ Hussain Sagar, a state protected

beautiful memorial with stucco decoration & fretwork screens (जाली).

Visited today in presence of mutawalli, @ZC_Secunderabad & state heritage dept. officials @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/T9gd8cHxkI — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 24, 2022

Who was Saidanima?

The tomb of Saidanima was built by Sardar Abdul Haq, who also bore the title Diler Jang (1853–1896). He was originally from the Bombay Province (run by the British crown) and rose to prominence in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad, in the late nineteenth century. He was the princely state’s Home Secretary and later became the Director of the Nizam’s State Railways in 1885. He even embarked on a journey to England during his tenure.

Eventually, Jang erected a tomb in memory of his mother, Saidanima. The tomb stands on the north side of Hussain Sagar’s reservoir bund road, en route to Secunderabad. Although somewhat isolated from most historical monuments, it serves as a significant landmark. Often, its presence goes unnoticed unless individuals pause for a moment and observe their surroundings.

One of state protected monuments in Telangana

The Saidanima Tomb is one of the state protected monuments in Telangana. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana has identified 500 state protected monuments.

Following is the list of some state protected monuments located in Hyderabad