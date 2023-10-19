Watch: Take a tour inside Koffee With Karan 8’s lavish set

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of the ‘Koffee With Karan 8’ sets.

Karan dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, “For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!”

The video starts with the ‘Koffee With Karan’ welcome sign board. Then, people can be seen making the decor of the new KWK set.

The clip also gave us a glimpse of the Koffee wall and Koffee hamper in green and black gift boxes. Then we got a glimpse of a white and black graffiti Koffee couch.

Karan is all set to bring forth a new season of Koffee with Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing his excitement for the show Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan – and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Koffee with Karan S7 received a phenomenal response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been an audience favorite since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It’s exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience.

“Koffee with Karan Season 8” will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.