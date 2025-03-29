Watch: Ugly physical fight between Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has once again made headlines, this time for an intense physical altercation with Rajat Dalal during an event for the show Battleground. The incident, which took place in the presence of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and actress Rubina Dilaik, has taken social media by storm.

According to viral videos, Asim lost his cool during the press conference and aggressively confronted Rajat, pushing him multiple times. The altercation quickly escalated, leaving everyone present in shock. While Rubina chose to step aside, Shikhar Dhawan stepped in, attempting to separate the two and diffuse the tension.

The exact reason behind the fight remains unknown, sparking widespread speculation. While some believe it could be due to an old rivalry, others suspect it might have been a prank or a publicity stunt.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz was last in the news for walking out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a dispute with contestants and Rohit Shetty. Rajat Dalal, on the other hand, is no stranger to controversies and fights, he is often the centre of headlines for various reasons.