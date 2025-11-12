Hyderabad: And the wait is finally over! After years of speculation and countless rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have made their relationship official and in the most heartwarming way possible.

During the success meet of Rashmika’s latest film The Girlfriend held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, Vijay was seen proudly kissing Rashmika’s hand in front of the entire media, leaving the actress visibly blushing. The adorable moment has now gone viral across social media, with fans celebrating the couple’s long-awaited confirmation.

Rumours about their relationship had been making rounds for years, with both stars maintaining a dignified silence. Their frequent appearances together, social media interactions, and family outings only added fuel to the fire.

After Dussehra this year, reports confirmed that the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, a development verified by Vijay’s team to several media outlets. Now, fresh buzz suggests that the couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur in February 2026. An official announcement from the stars is still awaited.