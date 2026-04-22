WB I-PAC row: SC says CM’s intervention during probe puts democracy in peril

New Delhi: The alleged obstruction by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata came under intense scrutiny on Wednesday, April 22, with the Supreme Court saying that democracy is put in peril if a Chief Minister intervenes in a probe.

“This is not a dispute between the Centre and the state. A Chief Minister of any state just walks in in the midst of an inquiry or investigation, puts democracy in peril and then you say it is a dispute between the Centre and the state,” a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria said.

The remarks came when senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing in the court for a senior West Bengal official, questioned the maintainability of the ED’s plea, saying the dispute is essentially between the Centre and the state.

“This (alleged obstruction) is per se an act committed by an individual who happens to be the chief minister of a state, keeping the whole system and democracy in jeopardy,” Justice Mishra observed.

Legal challenges

The court was hearing arguments on the ED’s plea that has alleged obstruction by Banerjee and other state authorities during its January 8 search of the office of political-consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The bench observed that several judgments, including the historic Kesavananda Bharati verdict of 1973 that laid down the “basic structure doctrine” of the Constitution, were cited before it during the hearing.

“But none of them would have ever conceived of a situation that in this country, a day will come when a sitting chief minister will walk into the office…,” Justice Mishra said.

Guruswamy said, “I am on the maintainability…. There was no misconduct, there was no intimidation to any officer.”

The bench did not agree with the submissions that the questions raised in the matter should be referred to a larger bench.

“We will decide whether an Article-32 petition in maintainable or not. What is the substantial question of law which requires consideration by a five-judge bench?” it asked.

While observing that it is not hearing an appeal, the bench said there would be some questions of law involved in all the pleas filed before it but that does not mean that every Article-32 petition should be referred to a five-judge bench.

An ‘extraordinary situation and previous conduct

The bench also heard the submissions advanced by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared in the court for one of the respondents.

“This is an extraordinary situation. Before the other bench where the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll) is under question, we have seen the situation where several judicial officers were kept hostage. Now, you want that the petitioners (the ED and its officials) should have gone to a magistrate with a section-200 (CrPC) complaint?” the bench asked.

“We cannot shut our eyes from the reality of what is happening. We cannot lose sight of the practical situation which is present at the spot in the state,” Justice Mishra observed.

The judge further said it is not litigation between Ram and Shyam as this is an extraordinary situation where the contours are totally different.

The hearing in the matter remained inconclusive and would continue on Thursday.

On March 24, the apex court quizzed the West Bengal government over its objection to the maintainability of the ED’s plea.

The court had remarked that some ED officers had filed petitions in their individual capacity seeking to know whether they had ceased to be citizens of India merely because they were officers of the agency.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the court for Banerjee, had argued that a person who moves the court under Article 32 of the Constitution has to specifically set out which fundamental right of his has been violated.

Raid on Jan 15

On January 15, the top court said the chief minister’s alleged obstruction in the ED’s probe was “very serious” and agreed to examine if a state’s law-enforcing agencies can interfere with any central agency’s investigation into any serious offence, as it stayed FIRs against the ED officials who raided I-PAC.

The ED has alleged interference and obstruction by the state government, including by Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with an alleged coal-pilferage scam.

The top court, while staying the FIRs filed in West Bengal against the ED officials, had also directed the state police to preserve the CCTV footage of the raids.

It had issued notices to Banerjee, the West Bengal government, former state director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and top cops on the ED’s petitions seeking a CBI probe against them for allegedly obstructing its raids.