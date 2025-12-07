We are 75pc operational: IndiGo CEO tells staff amid flight disruptions

New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday and “step by step, we are getting back”.

In the last few days, hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. The country’s largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, on Saturday operated about 1,500 flights compared to little over 700 on Friday.

Elbers, in an internal video message to the staff, said the airline’s On Time Performance (OTP) is expected to be 75 percent on Sunday.

“Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights,” he said.

The video message was from the airline’s operational control centre.

“We have been able to execute the cancellations at an earlier stage so that the customers do not show up at the airport in case their flights are cancelled,” the CEO said.

According to IndiGo, 137 out of 138 destinations are in operation on December 7.