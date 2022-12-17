‘We are educated beggers’: BJP youth leaders protest in Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: In an eye-catching video, a bunch of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) youth leaders dressed in robes, referring to themselves as ‘graduate beggars’ were seen protesting in Hyderabad metro rail on Saturday.

In a video posted on Twitter, BJP activists can be seen criticising the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in Telangana and its education and employment system.

The BJP activists, led by BJP youth leader, Vijjith Verma, went around a metro cabin asking for alms.



The video shows a bunch of protestors in a metro rail, wearing black coloured robes, with graduation caps on, holding a bowl and begging people in the metro to help them with money, as they are unemployed.



They also held play cards which said- “I have fought for Telangana, but i am still unemployed.”



However, their act faced reproval from other Twitteratis just after a few minutes of it being circulated. The act was also quoted as ‘funny’ by many.



The state government has released several job notifications in the past few weeks which the BJP supporters have been carping.



Over 2,86,051 applicants are awaiting results for the recently held Group 1 prelim examination, which is being delayed due to disputes over implementation for women reservations.

Their idea was to portray that despite being highly qualified, youth in the state are deprived of jobs. They also asked passengers for charity and stated that they will stay deprived of qualified teachers, and stable jobs as long as they rely on Telangana governing leaders.

Twitteratis censured the video by retweeting it, and one of them wrote that the idea was nothing more than stupid as they chose a metro, which a beggar will not be able to afford.

Another Twitterati tweeted asking if 'Oranges' have to disrupt everything.

While another Twitterati demanded action against them for an unauthorized video shoot on Metro rail.