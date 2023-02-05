‘We are not at war’: Muslim leaders keen on continuing dialogue with RSS

New Delhi: The Muslim organisations feel that the dialogue with the RSS should continue and there should be an early resolution of the issues leading to conflict between the two communities.

Jamat e Islami Hind, whose representative met RSS leaders, said, “we are of the opinion that the dialogue should continue with the RSS as they hold influence on the government.”

In his clarification he said: “We are not at war so we hope the dialogue will give positive results.”

Another Muslim intellectual who once met these leaders said on condition of anonymity that on the cow slaughter issue the community should come up with a detailed response as Muslims are not involved in the cases and it has now become a business issue. He said that issue is likely to be discussed at the Sunday meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Lucknow.

The response comes after eminent Muslim citizens and religious organizations met RSS leader Indresh Kumar on January 14 at the residence of former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung and discussed the issue of harmony within the communities.

The Muslim side was represented by Jamaat e Islami leader Mohtashim Khan, Jamiat Ulema Hind’s both factions were there in the meeting including Niyaz Faruqui and Fazlurrahman Qasmi, Shahid Siddiqui, SY Qureshi. Najeeb Jung was also at the meeting alongwith eminent persons from the AMU and the representative of Ajmer Dargah, Salman Chisti.

Sources said the Muslim side openly wanted an appeal from the RSS and its affliates against the lynchings and also wanted the government to stop hate propaganda on television daily. The RSS was represented by Indresh Kumar, Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal.

The RSS raised the issue of cow slaughter and the use of the word kafir for the majority in India. The Muslim side said that declare the cow a national animal so that there is a uniform law on the issue and added that they will ask their community not to use the word kafir publicly.

Shahid Siddiqui, one of the participants, told IANS, “there was consensus to continue the talks which both sides accept so that there should be harmony. “

The Muslim side did not respond to the Kashi and Mathura issues and said disputes should be settled in court when the RSS leaders said that they should be handed over to them.

This is an ongoing dialogue since the Sangh leaders met Muslim leaders on August 22. Sources said that Najeeb Jung and other Muslim intellectuals met Arshad Madani prior to this meeting when Madani insisted that the statement should be made public so there is an assurance to the community.

The Muslims raised the issue of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. It was read there in which they accepted that the Sangh leader’s interview was quoted out of context.