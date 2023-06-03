Wedding bells for Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth? Watch their video

Mumbai: The rumoured couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, fueling speculation about their relationship. Aditi patiently posed for the cameras and even interacted with the paparazzi, while Siddharth hurried to check in. When the paparazzi asked her to pose with Siddharth, she responded with a playful ‘impossible’. Despite this, she posed for them and was praised for her sweetness.

Many people believe that the couple’s frequent public appearances together indicate that they are ready to make their relationship official. They were seen on their way to Jaipur for the wedding of a close friend, Sharwanand. This public appearance only adds to the growing rumours about their romance.



How the couple is reacting to their dating rumours

When asked about his failed love life, Siddharth told a reporter that he had never given it much thought and that they could discuss it privately if the reporter was concerned. He stated clearly that his personal life has nothing to do with his film, “Takkar.”

Aditi, on the other hand, responded to the dating rumours about Siddharth by blushing and smiling but not outright denying them. She crossed her hands and then zipped her lips, implying that she prefers to keep her relationship private from the watching eyes of the public.

While the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, their actions and gestures hint at their marriage. Their bond appears to be strengthening as they go on lunch dates and share salon sessions. Furthermore, they frequently leave mushy comments on each other’s social media posts, which frequently go viral.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth continue to make headlines with their rumoured romance as fans wait for an official announcement.

On the work front, Siddharth will be seen in Takkar. Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Heeramandi.