Wedding functions begin at Lakshmi Manchu’s Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj is all set to tie the knot for the second time with his ladylove Bhuma Mounika in an intimate ceremony at Lakshmi Manchu’s Hyderabad home at 8:30 p.m. tonight. The wedding is expected to be attended by close family members only. The couple’s wedding festivities reportedly began yesterday with a haldi ceremony and a sangeet party at Lakshmi Manchu’s house.

Lakshmi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the mehndi event.

Manchu Manoj, who kept mum about his relationship and second marriage, finally took to his Instagram to share a beautiful picture of his bride in a yellow lehenga from the haldi ceremony, captioning it “Pellikuthuru @BhumaMounika #MWedsM #ManojWedsMounika”.

Manoj and Mounika have been seeing each other for nearly two years. They never confirmed their relationship until last year, when they both visited the Ganesh temple in Secunderabad. In January of this year, Manoj confirmed that he will enter into wedlock soon, and he also mentioned that he feels lucky to have Mounika in his life.

Mounika Reddy is the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh politician Bhumi Naga Reddy and was previously married to a Bengaluru-based businessman, with whom she has a son. Manoj had previously been married to Pranathi Reddy, but the two parted ways in 2019.

Manoj had taken a break from movies after his divorce from his first wife but recently announced his comeback with the project “What The Fish”, directed by Varun Korukonda. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen and wish the newlyweds a happy married life.