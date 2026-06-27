What’s happening in Hyderabad on June 27, 28? List of events

Hyderabad: Looking for exciting plans this weekend? Hyderabad is buzzing with activities that cater to every kind of visitor. Whether you enjoy live concerts, nostalgic music, outdoor adventures or thrilling escape games, the city has something special lined up for today and tomorrow. Gather your friends or family and make the most of the weekend with these exciting events happening across Hyderabad.

1. Gulabi Queen: Jasmine Sandlas Live in Hyderabad

Location: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Date: June 27 (Saturday)

Time: Evening

Ticket Price: Rs.1,999 onwards

Punjabi pop sensation Jasmine Sandlas, popularly known as the “Gulabi Queen”, is all set to perform live in Hyderabad. Fans can look forward to an energetic evening featuring hit songs like Sip Sip, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Yaar Na Miley and Gulabi.

2. Tribute to Michael Jackson ft. Cool Summer

Location: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City

Date: June 27 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 pm

Ticket Price: Rs.499 onwards

Celebrate the timeless music of the King of Pop at this live tribute show. The performance promises electrifying stage acts, powerful vocals and classic Michael Jackson hits in an unforgettable night of entertainment.

3. Silaa Sunday Telugu Live Jamming

Location: Silaa – The Garden Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Date: June 28 (Sunday)

Time: Multiple sessions

Ticket Price: Rs.399 onwards

Spend your Sunday enjoying timeless Telugu and Bollywood songs in a cosy live music setting. The one-hour session features audience requests, nostalgic melodies and lively performances, with food and beverages available separately.

4. Anantagiri Hills Camping at Avani Farms

Location: Avani Farms, Vikarabad

Date: June 27 onwards

Time: 5:00 pm

Ticket Price: Rs.999 onwards

Take a break from the city with an overnight camping experience near Anantagiri Hills. The adventure includes trekking, tent stays, campfires and scenic nature trails, making it an ideal weekend getaway for families and adventure lovers.

5. Mystery Rooms – Live Escape Game

Location: Mystery Rooms, Gachibowli

Date: June 28 onwards

Time: Multiple slots available

Ticket Price: Rs.750 onwards

Challenge yourself with India’s popular live escape game where teams of two to eight players have just 60 minutes to solve clues, crack puzzles and escape a themed room. Suitable for friends, families, couples and corporate teams, the thrilling experience tests logic, teamwork and observation skills without any physical challenges or horror elements.