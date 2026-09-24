Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56

Mumbai: Actor Mushtaq Khan, whose comic performances made him a familiar face in Hindi cinema, has reportedly died after battling cancer. Known for films including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Jodi No. 1, the actor passed away on Thursday, September 24, at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

According to reports, Khan had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 15 days. His career spanned films, television and theatre, with supporting roles that audiences remembered long after the credits rolled.

A familiar face with memorable performances

For many viewers, Khan remains closely associated with Welcome and its much-loved “Meri ek taang nakli hai” dialogue. His comic delivery helped make the scene one of his most recognisable screen moments.

While comedy brought him widespread recognition, his work extended beyond the genre. Over the years, he appeared in films such as Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Jodi No. 1, building a career through a variety of supporting characters.

From theatre to Hindi cinema

Khan’s journey began on stage before he found opportunities in films. Recalling his early years in a 2023 interview, he had spoken about performing in plays after moving to Mumbai. Actor and writer Salim Khan noticed his work and later recommended him to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

That introduction led to Kabzaa and a professional association with Bhatt. Films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak and Aashiqui became part of his early film career, helping establish him as a recognisable presence on screen.

Across decades of work, Khan showed how a supporting actor could leave a lasting impression with limited screen time. For audiences who remember his distinctive delivery in Welcome, his contribution remains tied to a scene that became much bigger than the role itself.