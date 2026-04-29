West Bengal elections LIVE: 18.39 pc voter turnout till 9 am in phase 2 polls

Kolkata: Voting began on Wednesday, April 29, in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, amid unprecedented security arrangements and a high-stakes contest that could decide whether the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) retains its dominance over southern districts or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can force open the gates of power in the state.

Polling started at 7 am with voters lining up outside booths across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state.

Unlike the first phase, where the BJP sought to defend its north Bengal gains, the final round shifts the battle squarely to the TMC’s strongest belt. In 2021, the ruling party had won 123 of these 142 seats, leaving just 18 for the BJP and one for the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

That arithmetic explains why the BJP has treated this phase as its real test. Without breaching south Bengal, there is little route to power in the state.

At the centre of the contest is Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s political bastion, where she faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a prestige battle seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in 2021.

A total of 3.21 crore electors, including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. Polling is being held at 41,001 stations, all of which are under webcasting surveillance. The Election Commission has deployed 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts, with Kolkata receiving the highest deployment of 273 companies.

10:07 am: Voting in Baranagar’s Ward no 72 has been halted due to a malfunction in an electronic voting machine (EVM). Angry voters alleged that the machine had been changed five times and still the voting process hadn’t begun.

“We have been standing in line since 7 am. They are saying that the EVMs are malfunctioning. Now, we are going back,” one voter, Mithu Garai, told PTI.

9:56 am: Rain lashes parts of Kolkata as the second phase of voting is underway for the state Assembly elections.

9:51 am: West Bengal records 18.39 per cent turnout till 9 am in the second phase of polling in 142 Assembly seats, said the Election Commission.

9:41 am: Elderly voters cast their vote in across West Bengal during the second phase of assembly polls in the state.

9:17 am: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur Mamata Banerjee, said a lot of election observers have come from outside the state. “Whatever the BJP says, they are doing. Votes will be cast by voters, not by the police or security forces. Some new people have recently been brought in, and they are doing whatever they want. They are doing terrorism,” she said.

Banerjee was present outside a polling station in Chakraberia Sarbojanin, Bhabanipur.

9:07 am: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote at booth 248 in Kashipur-Belgachhia Assembly constituency.

After coming out of the polling booth, he said, “Like any ordinary person, I did not ask for any extra facility, nothing at all… I can guarantee that the voting will be conducted properly, and I thank the Election Commission for making this possible. I am very sure that this election will go well.”

8:57 am: Incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from parts of West Bengal during the early hours of voting in the second phase of the Assembly elections on Wednesday, police said.

The incidents were reported from multiple locations, including Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, they said. BJP polling agent Mosharef Mir was allegedly assaulted by “miscreants linked to the ruling TMC” at booth number 53 in Chapra in Nadia district, party leaders said.

In Shantipur, a BJP camp office in ward number 16 was found vandalised on Wednesday morning, with furniture smashed, triggering tension in the area, police said. In Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, allegations surfaced that an ISF agent was prevented from entering a polling booth, sparking unrest.

Voting was delayed at booth number 140 in Nimtala, where polling had not begun even by 7.30 am, leading to tension among voters.

Meanwhile, police issued a warning to Kartik Banerjee, brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as TMC workers, who gathered close to a polling booth, stating that no more than four people would be allowed to gather at a spot, officials said.

VIDEO | West Bengal 2026: Election Commission-appointed IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre Ajay Pal Sharma conducts inspection of polling booth in South 24 Parganas as voting for second phase underway.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI#WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/ozl8Z6SmAK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

8:48 am: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at Mitra Institute in Bhawanipur, Kolkata. After exercising his franchise, he shows his inked finger and a victory sign.

“Election observers are supposed to act as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission and submit reports to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the EC, after which the EC decides what should be done. But instead, they are going around in different ways, threatening and intimidating people.”

“The way police observers have been behaving is concerning. The Constitution, the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) or any Election Commission guideline does not give them the mandate to conduct raids. They are flouting the guidelines laid down by the High Court, the Supreme Court and even the Election Commission’s own observers’ handbook, trying to exceed their brief and mandate. They appear to be acting at the behest of their political masters sitting in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. However, none of these tactics will work,” he told news agency PTI.

8:41 am: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, in a post on X, asked voters to “free West Bengal from the misrule of fear, syndicates, and corruption.” He appealed to voters to vote in record numbers.

“Only a government with a clear direction for development and the firm resolve to take strict action against infiltrators can realise the dreams of Bengal’s youth. Vote in record numbers for building Sonar Bangla,” he said.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গকে ভয়, সিন্ডিকেট এবং দুর্নীতির অপশাসন থেকে মুক্ত করবার জন্য দ্বিতীয় অর্থাৎ শেষ দফায় সকল ভোটারদের, বিশেষভাবে মায়েদের, বোনেদের এবং যুব সমাজের কাছে আবেদন করছি আপনার রেকর্ড সংখ্যায় ভোটদান করুন।



আপনার একটি ভোট বাংলার গৌরবকে পুনরায় ফিরিয়ে আনবার সঙ্গে সঙ্গে মহিলাদের… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2026

8:28 am: Among other key constituencies going to polls on Wednesday are Kolkata Port, where Firhad Hakim is in the fray, besides Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Barrackpore, Bangaon, Dum Dum, Sandeshkhali, Ranaghat Uttar and Dakshin, Rashbehari, Jadavpur and Ballygunge.

8:26 am: BJP candidate from Entally, Priyanka Tibrewal, got into a heated argument with polling officers and security personnel at a Kolkata booth after her polling agent was asked to leave, citing space constraints. A TMC election agent joined the dispute shortly after, and both were subsequently escorted out.

8:13 am: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty exercised his franchise at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia.

Meanwhile, monks of the ISKCON chant “Hare Krishna” and sing bhajans as they cast their votes.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The monks of the ISKCON chant 'Hare Krishna' and sing 'Bhajans' as they head to cast their votes in the second and last phase of Assembly elections #WestBengalLegislativeAssemblyelection2026 pic.twitter.com/ur7zSB8dmH — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

8:01 am: A group of nuns arrive at St Mary’s Church School in Kolkata to exercise their franchise.

7:47 am: A BJP agent at a booth in Nadia alleged he was attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters. A video showed him bleeding from his forehead.

VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: BJP agent alleges attack at Booth No. 53 in Chapra, Nadia; blames TMC workers.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI#WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XUu3eiaGKS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

7:44 am: TMC MP Mahua Moitra casts her vote at Karimpur Girls High School polling station in Nadia. “What we saw in the first phase, and what we are likely to see today, is something I would describe as ‘revenge voting’… We expect to see strong voter turnout throughout the day… We have never seen an election like this before. While voting is usually a celebration of democracy, this time it feels like a form of military rule,” she said.

Meanwhile, Long queues were seen at polling booths as central forces patrol the Bharati Vidya Bhavan School polling station, Bidhannagar, North 24 Parganas.

7:33 am: The mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim and BJP candidate from Panihati seat, Ratna Debnath, casts her vote at a polling booth. “We will win, we will get justice. People will vote for us,” she said before heading to the polling booth.

The victim’s father, Sekharranjan Debnath, also cast his vote. “It’s very sad that we have to resort to this method to get justice for our girl. But we will win and get justice for our daughter… We are with the public,” he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Panihati: Mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim and BJP candidate from Panihati seat, Ratna Debnath shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth here. pic.twitter.com/LwhCMA4vhc — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

7:27 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, urged voters to come out and vote in large numbers. “It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” he said.

The first phase on April 23 had recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent — the highest ever in the state.

আজ পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভা নির্বাচন ২০২৬-এর দ্বিতীয় দফা।



আজ যাঁরা ভোট দিচ্ছেন তাঁদের সকলকে রেকর্ড সংখ্যায় ভোট দিয়ে আমাদের গণতন্ত্রকে আরও প্রাণবন্ত এবং অংশগ্রহণমূলক করে তোলার আহ্বান জানাচ্ছি। বিশেষ করে, এটি অত্যন্ত জরুরী যে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের নারী ও যুবশক্তি, বিপুল সংখ্যায় উপস্থিত হয়ে… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2026

7:14 am: The most contentious issue of this phase remains the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Large-scale deletions in south Bengal districts have kept the issue politically volatile — over 12.6 lakh names in North 24 Parganas, 10.91 lakh in South 24 Parganas and nearly 6.97 lakh in Kolkata alone.

In at least 25 constituencies, the number of deleted names is higher than the previous victory margin. At the same time, 1,468 people whose names were restored following SIR-linked tribunal orders will be able to vote on Wednesday.

7:11 am: People line up at polling booths across south Bengal to vote.