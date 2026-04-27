West Bengal polls: TMC’s Firhad Hakim says SIR may boomerang for BJP

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls could boomerang for the BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls, senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim said on Monday, asserting that people of the state remained firmly behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to PTI amid campaigning, Hakim said the BJP’s high-pitched campaign led by central leaders had created more “hype” around this election than in previous years, but insisted that the ground situation remained unchanged.

“To me there is no difference. The BJP’s hype is more this year because their central leaders are coming very frequently. The state BJP does not have its own footing in Bengal, so they need the support of national leaders. But, the people of Bengal are ready to vote for the TMC and choose Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for a fourth term,” the Kolkata Mayor said.

He alleged that the SIR exercise had angered voters rather than impact the ruling TMC. “If in a family of seven, two names are deleted, the rest of the family will be angry with the BJP and the Election Commission. Those who had a legitimate right to vote and could not, will remember this. The anger over the voter list issue may boomerang for the BJP,” Hakim said.

Voters affected across communities in West Bengal: Hakim

According to him, the issue had given the TMC a political advantage. “Before every election, the BJP fights against the people of Bengal instead of fighting the opposition. We fought the Left politically for 34 years, but we never fought with the people. Last time it was the NRC, this time it is the voter list,” he said.

Hakim also claimed that the revision exercise had affected voters across communities. “When a computer does the matching, it does not know who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim. Any mismatch leads to deletion. Hindus are affected, Muslims are affected,” the TMC leader said.

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He also said the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengal reflected the BJP’s “lack” of credible state leadership. “They are campaigning here because there is no one in their state leadership whom people can depend upon. An election is held by the trust of people. In Bengal, that trust is with Mamata Banerjee,” Hakim said.

Hakim also dismissed the BJP’s interpretation of the high turnout in the first phase of polling, arguing that the percentage appeared larger because of a reduced voter base. The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23, which recorded an all-time high turnout of 93 per cent. The second phase will be held on April 29, while votes would be counted on May 4.

‘BJP trying to create communal division in West Bengal’

“The base has come down after names were deleted. Naturally, the turnout percentage looks higher. That is nothing for the BJP to celebrate,” he said. Hakim also accused the BJP of trying to polarise the electorate by repeatedly raising the issue of infiltration.

“We do not depend on infiltrators or Rohingyas. We depend on the people of Bengal. The BJP is trying to create communal division by raising these issues,” he alleged. On the state government’s priorities, Hakim said the TMC would continue its welfare measures, but attach more importance to jobs and industry.

“We have carried out social reforms, improved healthcare and infrastructure. Those will continue. But, our attention now will be on employment and industrialisation,” he said. Confident about the party’s electoral prospects, Hakim said the TMC was headed for another emphatic victory. “Anything above 200 (seats) is certain. I will not be surprised if it reaches 225 or even 235,” he added.