West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead outside his house

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 11:21 pm IST
Representative Image

Barrackpore: A 35-year-old TMC worker was shot dead outside his house in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Purani Tala in Bhatpara in Jagaddal police station area around 5 pm, they said.

Vicky Jadav was outside his house when he was shot. He was initially taken to the Bhatapara State General Hospital, and later shifted to a private hospital where he died, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

A TMC leader of the area said three people attacked Jadav and nine rounds were fired at him from a close range.

Police said they were searching for the shooters, who are yet to be identified.

