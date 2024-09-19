What is the budget of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Spirit?

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema has been riding high with pan-Indian successes like Baahubali and RRR, and Spirit looks like it will follow that trend. The producers are confident that Prabhas’ immense star power will attract huge crowds, just as his previous films have done. His ability to bring in Rs.100 crores on opening day has given the team confidence to push the budget even further.

Spirit Movie Budget

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director known for hit films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, is back with his new project Spirit, starring Prabhas.

This upcoming film has been the talk of the town thanks to its massive budget, star-studded cast, and the excitement surrounding Prabhas’ first role as a cop. Buzz has it that Spirit is being made on a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores and is set to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history.

For the first time in his career, Prabhas will be playing a police officer. Fans are eager to see him in this new avatar, and the film is expected to be packed with action and fan-favorite moments.

Recent reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the cast, adding even more excitement to the project. With both Prabhas and Kareena on board, Spirit is sure to attract audiences from across India, ensuring a wide-reaching appeal.

The Rs. 500 crore budget promises to make Spirit a visual spectacle. Expect top-notch visual effects, thrilling action scenes, and larger-than-life sequences that will captivate audiences. Films with big budgets and grand visuals, like Kalki 2898 AD and Animal, have been successful, and Spirit is aiming to follow in their footsteps.