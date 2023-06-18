‘What stings you?’, KTR asks Oppn on Telangana decennial celebrations

Hyderabad: In an angry response to the criticisms raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on the decennial celebrations of Telangana, IT minister KT Rama Rao questioned their unhappiness.

“We have accomplished so much for the advancement of Telangana under the visionary leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We have every right to celebrate our achievements. Why does it sting you so deeply?” KTR lashed out at the Opposition parties.

Speaking at a public event in ‘O’ City at Warangal KTR said that CM KCR had allocated a considerable amount of money for the development of the constituency which is represented by Nannapuneni Narende

KTR said Warangal has experienced unprecedented growth in IT and other sectors since the formation of the state back in 2014. He also questioned the BJP government at the Centre for not fulfilling the promises of the Coach factory at Kazipet and the Tribal University at Mulugu.

KTR inaugurated the newly built Warangal East MLA camp office and laid the cornerstone of the Integrated District complex (IDOC) at Azam Jahi Mills ground during his visit to the east constituency.

He also opened the new 16 cutting-edge smart roads which were built with facilities like modern streetlights, sidewalks, and drainage systems.