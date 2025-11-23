WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers hacked

Hyderabad: In a major security breach, WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers were reportedly hacked on Sunday, November 23. Cyber fraudster accessed the groups and shared APK files disguised as SBI KYC updates.

The cyber fraudsters hacked the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) WhatsApp group, deputy chief minister’s group and official communication groups of other ministers.

Following the incident, the Telangana cybercrime police issued a waning. It said, “Do NOT open any APK file received via WhatsApp, even if it appears to be from an official group.”; Do NOT click suspicious links claiming to update SBI KYC or Aadhaar details and Immediately update Aadhaar details ONLY through official government portals.

The cyber police have emphasized that such fake APK files can take complete control of a phone, steal contacts, access WhatsApp groups, and harvest sensitive data.

Since the WhatsApp groups of Telangana ministers have been hacked, authorities are urging the public to stay alert and avoid any unsolicited links or verification messages.