Telangana govt clears Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday, November 23, cleared the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy which enables conversion of industrial lands within the Outer Ring Road limits into multi-use zones.

As per the new policy, 9,292 acres of industrial land including 4,740 acres plotted land will be converted into multi-use zones.

In order to convert the lands, the government has asked for one-time Development Impact fee. Plots facing roads below 80 feet will attract a DIF of 30 percent of the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) value, while those facing roads above 80 feet must pay 50 percent of the SRO value.

Applicants are required to pay 20 per cent upfront during online submission on TG-IPASS, and the remaining 80 percent must be cleared within 45 days in two instalments.

A 1 percent monthly penalty applies after a one-month grace period, following which the fee is forfeited and the applicant becomes ineligible.

Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIIC) and Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) will complete the initial scrutiny within seven days, with final approval granted in another seven days.

A six-month sunset clause has been set by the Telangana government, requiring all applications to be filed within that timeframe.

TGIIIC has been designated as the nodal agency for processing applications and overseeing layout revisions under the new policy.