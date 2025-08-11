Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of India’s most loved celebrity couples. They inspire millions with their success, kindness, and healthy lifestyle. After Virat retired from cricket, the couple decided to settle in London, enjoying a calm life away from the busy spotlight in India.

Known as Vegans… But With a Surprise

Virat and Anushka are well-known for being strict vegans and following a clean, healthy diet. But celebrity chef Harsh Dixit recently revealed an interesting story from their second wedding anniversary in December 2019. The couple had asked for a Vietnamese Pho-inspired dinner, which usually has chicken or beef broth and sometimes even snake meat.

Turning Snake and Beef Into a Vegan Dish

Harsh said, “Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake, snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes’ to vegans?” Instead of meat, he made a tasty broth with lemongrass, ginger, and coriander root. For the “snake” part, he used smoked snake gourd stuffed with tofu, coconut, peanuts, and herbs. “The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That’s what being a private chef is about,” he explained.

Harsh got the confirmation for the dinner only a few hours before it was to be served. Still, he managed to create a five-course vegan meal at their home. It proved that with creativity, even dishes famous for beef and snake can be made fully vegan while keeping them delicious and special.

More Celebrity Favorites

Apart from Virat and Anushka, Harsh Dixit also cooks for stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor. His ramen dishes are a hit among them, with Alia recalling her travels through his flavors and Deepika enjoying her bowls extra spicy with low-calorie Miracle Noodles.

Anushka and Virat are known to have a low-key lifestyle, away from the media – sometimes in London, sometimes in a spiritual place in India. The couple got married in December 2017, and have two children – Vamika and Akaay Kohli.