If there is one neighbourhood in Hyderabad that foodies swear by, it is definitely Sindhi Colony. Located in Secunderabad, this area is touted as one of the oldest food streets. What once started with small bandis and modest eateries has now transformed into a buzzing hub that takes you on a tour around India. Whether you are in the mood for sizzling Chinese starters, indulgent desserts or nostalgic childhood snacks, Sindhi Colony has it all.

In this article, Siasat.com has rounded up the top 6 food spots you must try when you visit Sindhi Colony. The list perfectly captures the area’s diversity and lively spirit.

Best eateries, restaurants in Sindhi Colony

1. Popular Punjabi Paratha House

This place is packed with foodies all day long, and rightly so. This place brings authentic Punjabi cuisine right to Hyderabad with over 20 varieties. If you manage to get a table here, do not miss the chef’s special Balle Balle Paratha, paneer paratha, aloo gobi paratha, chole and lassi.

2. Chatwala

Despite being relatively newer than other spots in Sindhi Colony, Chatwala has managed to become a popular name here. As the name suggests, it offers a wide range of chat items, as well as unique items like Mug Maggi, fruit sandwiches, pineapple sandwiches, pani puri shots, and jamun shots.

3. Pizza Den

Pizza Den is called the ‘OG spot’ for desi-style street pizzas. The craze for this place is evident in how it sells out within four hours. Their paneer pizza, desi masala pizza, and cream cheese pizza are a must-try. End your meal with the chocolate softy, you will not regret it.

4. Prachi’s Kulfi Celebrations

If you are a kulfi lover, Prachi’s Kulfi is a heaven for you with over 100 varieties on its menu. When visiting, try their honey almond, fig and honey, kaju anjeer and coconut.

5. Street Darbar

Street Darbar serves up pure vegetarian Chinese and North Indian food, which immediately transports you to bliss. Their bestsellers include Burnt Garlic Noodles, Veg Schezwan, Tiger Paneer, Crispy Corn and Paneer Chilli.

6. Chachaji Vada Pav

This iconic stall in Sindhi Colony is known for its vada pav, dabeli and misal pav. The menu is short and prices are budget-friendly, making it accessible and a must-try for every foodie.

Did we miss any other spots in Sindhi Colony? Comment below.