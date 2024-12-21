Where to go in Hyderabad for Christmas: Top malls, cafes, hotels

Hyderabad is buzzing with energy and celebrations as the most exciting week of the year is here, with Christmas and New Year festivities lighting up the city. Whether you’re looking for a place to shop, dine, or simply soak in the festive atmosphere, the city offers a variety of options including malls and cafes that promise a memorable experience.

Here are some of the top spots to visit during the Christmas holidays in Hyderabad.

Best Malls to Explore During Christmas

1. Inorbit Mall

Located in the heart of Hitech City, Inorbit Mall is one of Hyderabad’s most popular shopping destinations. With its wide range of international and local brands, the mall is perfect for those looking to pick up gifts for loved ones or simply enjoy some holiday shopping. This Christmas, Inorbit is decked out in festive decor, and you can enjoy exciting sales, live performances, and other seasonal activities.

2. Sarath City Capital Mall

Location in Gachibowli, this mall is another top choice for Christmas shopping and leisure. Known for its trendy stores, cozy environment, and various dining options, Sarath City Capital Mall is a great place to unwind with family and friends. During the Christmas week, the mall hosts special events and decorations that add to the holiday cheer.

3. GVK One Mall

Located in the upmarket Banjara Hills, GVK One Mall offers a premium shopping experience. Featuring high-end brands, a multiplex, and several food outlets, it’s the ideal spot for those looking for a luxurious day out.

4. Nexus Mall

This mall in Kukatpally is perfect for Christmas shoppers. From fashion to gadgets and home décor, there’s something for everyone. The mall’s large food court also offers a variety of cuisines, so you can grab a bite after all your shopping. Plus, don’t miss out on festive carols, gifts from Santa, and the Jungle Carnival on December 25th!

5. City Center Mall

City Center Mall in Banjara Hills, one of the oldest malls of Hyderabad, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and great shopping variety. It’s a popular choice for those who want to explore local and international brands, along with a relaxed shopping experience. During the festive season, the mall is beautifully decorated, making it a perfect place to spend time with family and friends.

Cozy Cafes to Visit for Christmas Treats

Hyderabad is home to some of the stunning cafes that are bringing festive cheer with stunning Christmas decorations and cozy vibes. From twinkling fairy lights to beautifully themed decor, these cafes are the perfect spots to enjoy holiday treats while soaking in the Christmas spirit.

Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or a festive dessert, these newly opened cafes offer a delightful atmosphere, making them a must-visit during the holiday season. Check some of the options below.

Zuci, Jubilee Hills

Ps Cheese cafe, Madhapur

Roastery, Banjara Hills

Roast CCX, Banjara Hills

Ukusa, Jubilee Hills

Lillie’s, Jubilee Hills

45th Avenue by Karachi Bakery, Jubilee Hills

Plan a Christmas Staycation

For those looking to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit, Hyderabad’s lavish hotels offer the perfect staycation experience. Hotels like Novotel, ITC Kohinoor, Kakatiya, and Golkonda Resorts are beautifully decorated for the festive season, with stunning Christmas displays, grand lights, and a warm, festive ambiance.

These luxurious properties not only provide a relaxing getaway but also host special holiday-themed events, brunches, and dinners, making them ideal for those who want to celebrate Christmas in style.

All these options are sure to make your Christmas holidays unforgettable. Don’t miss out on the exciting activities, sales, and treats that await you at these top locations!