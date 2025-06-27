If you love dishes that are stuffed, crispy, juicy, and full of flavour, then Mutabbaq is the treat your taste buds are waiting for. Imagine biting into a golden-brown, flaky flatbread, bursting with spiced meat, onions, and eggs served hot and fresh. The outer layer crackles softly while the inside melts into a rich, savoury filling that feels like a warm hug for your palate.

This is not just food, it’s an experience and one that Hyderabadis are beginning to fall in love with.

Where Does Mutabbaq Come From?

Mutabbaq’s (Also spelled as “Murtabak” or “Martabak”) origin is claimed by both Yemen and India. One theory links it to Yemen, where the name means “folded” in Arabic, and traders spread it to India and Southeast Asia. Another credits Indian Muslims in Kerala, who, influenced by Arab culture, created a similar stuffed flatbread where its real name is Mutabar where “mutar = egg ” and “bar = bread” (being a shortened form of the word for bread) that may have later reached the Middle East. Both versions show Mutabbaq as a delicious result of Arab–Indian cultural exchange.

Where Is It Famous?

Mutabbaq is loved across:

Saudi Arabia – as a street food snack, often filled with minced meat or cheese.

Malaysia & Singapore – served in night markets with spicy

dips.

Yemen – closer to its roots, with more traditional fillings.

India (especially Hyderabad) – now gaining popularity for its exotic Middle Eastern taste.

Recipe: How Is Mutabbaq Made?

Here’s a simple overview of how Mutabaq is usually prepared:

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour dough (soft and stretchable)

Spiced minced meat (usually mutton or chicken)

Onions, green chilies, coriander

Beaten eggs

Spices: cumin, black pepper, garam masala, salt

Preparation:

The dough is rolled and stretched into a thin sheet. The spiced meat, onion, egg mixture is placed at the centre. The dough is then folded like an envelope to wrap the filling. It is shallow-fried on a hot griddle until golden brown and crispy. Served hot often with pickled onions, lime wedges, or spicy chutney.

Where to Try Mutabbaq in Hyderabad?

Ice and Spice Hotel in Tolichowki is one of the best places in Hyderabad to enjoy authentic Mutabbaq. Known for its Arabian and Mughlai flavours, this hotel serves a version of Mutabbaq that is crispy on the outside and juicy inside, reminding many of the Saudi street-style original. It’s especially popular during evening hours and the Ramzan season.

Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 140, depending on the type. Both veg and non-veg options available.

Why Hyderabadis Are Loving It

Hyderabad, with its rich history of Nawabi and Arab influences, is naturally embracing dishes like Mutabbaq. It fits perfectly with our love for stuffed parathas, meat-filled rolls, and spicy snacks. It’s a dish that tells a story of travel, trade, tradition, and taste.

So the next time you’re in Tolichowki, skip the usual and try a hot, crispy slice of Mutabbaq at Ice and Spice. It might just become your new favourite.