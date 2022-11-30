Who is minority welfare minister? Telanganites puzzled

Hyderabad: There is no one seem solicitous to minorities in Telangana State and people are not even aware of who is the Minister of Minority Welfare. While participating in public meetings, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao makes huge claims for the educational and economic development of minorities, especially Muslims; however, there is no one exists in the ministry to oversee the proper use of minority welfare budget from the government. As a result, the schemes of the Minority Welfare Department have practically come to a standstill and the existence of the Department has remained nominal in the past four years.

When TRS first came to power after the creation of Telangana state in 2014, KCR kept the minority welfare portfolio to himself aiming to focus on the development of minorities. Mohammad Mahmood Ali inducted as Deputy Chief Minister and was given the portfolio of Revenue. The Chief Minister also held review meetings at his level to improve the working of the Ministry of Minority Welfare and the implementation work was entrusted to Mahmood Ali.

TRS came to power for the second time after the 2018 assembly elections and KCR again included Mahmood Ali into his cabinet and was handed over the Home Ministry. However, the minority welfare portfolio was given to K. Ishwar, who also holds the additional portfolios of SC welfare and welfare of the differently-abled.

For the past four years, K. Ishwar has not shown any interest in Minorities affairs, as a result, minorities of Telangana are deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes. In fact, the people of Telangana are confused between K. Ishwar and Mohammed Mahmood Ali as to who is the Minister of Minority Affairs.

K. Ishwar is not an Urdu knowing person nor is he aware of the problems of minorities. In the last four years, hardly one or two meetings were held for the welfare of minorities. Whenever, need arises K. Ishwar calls the officials of the department concerned and fix it up. His ignorance and lack of interest pushing the minority schemes to a standstill.