Who is ‘mystery girl’ in Asim Riaz’s life? Check out her photos

Mumbai: Asim Riaz has been making a lot of headlines due to his participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up returned to the reality TV scene after a four-year hiatus, causing quite a stir. He notably clashed with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar and had heated arguments with Shalin Bhanot and Karanveer Mehra, often giving the cold shoulder to others on set. In a dramatic turn of events, Asim walked out of the show following a conflict over a stunt.

Beyond his professional life, Asim has also been attracting attention for his personal affairs. He has now caused a buzz on social media by sharing a picture of a mystery girl on his Instagram story. The post featured a collage with the girl dressed in a blue suit, though her face remained hidden, alongside a monochromatic photo of Asim driving a car. This has led fans to speculate about a new romantic interest in his life.

This isn’t the first time Asim has shared glimpses of his rumored girlfriend. He previously posted a romantic picture with her without revealing her face, just a few months after announcing his breakup with Himanshi Khurana. In the caption, he hinted at moving on, writing, “Life goes on,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

He was also seen spending time with his rumored girlfriend, with the couple spotted together in a cozy setting, further fueling speculations about their relationship status.

Asim and Himanshi Khurana, who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 13, ended their four-year relationship in December 2023. Himanshi confirmed the breakup with a statement requesting privacy and acknowledging their wonderful time together. Asim later confirmed the split on his X handle, citing religious differences as the reason for their separation. He emphasized their mutual decision to part ways amicably and requested respect for their privacy.