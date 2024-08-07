Who is ‘mystery girl’ in Asim Riaz’s life? Check out her photos

Asim has caused a buzz on social media once again by sharing a picture of a mystery girl on his Instagram story

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 11:49 am IST
Who is 'mystery girl' in Asim Riaz's life? Check out her photos
Asim Riaz (Instagram)

Mumbai: Asim Riaz has been making a lot of headlines due to his participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up returned to the reality TV scene after a four-year hiatus, causing quite a stir. He notably clashed with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar and had heated arguments with Shalin Bhanot and Karanveer Mehra, often giving the cold shoulder to others on set. In a dramatic turn of events, Asim walked out of the show following a conflict over a stunt.

Beyond his professional life, Asim has also been attracting attention for his personal affairs. He has now caused a buzz on social media by sharing a picture of a mystery girl on his Instagram story. The post featured a collage with the girl dressed in a blue suit, though her face remained hidden, alongside a monochromatic photo of Asim driving a car. This has led fans to speculate about a new romantic interest in his life.

This isn’t the first time Asim has shared glimpses of his rumored girlfriend. He previously posted a romantic picture with her without revealing her face, just a few months after announcing his breakup with Himanshi Khurana. In the caption, he hinted at moving on, writing, “Life goes on,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

He was also seen spending time with his rumored girlfriend, with the couple spotted together in a cozy setting, further fueling speculations about their relationship status.

Asim and Himanshi Khurana, who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 13, ended their four-year relationship in December 2023. Himanshi confirmed the breakup with a statement requesting privacy and acknowledging their wonderful time together. Asim later confirmed the split on his X handle, citing religious differences as the reason for their separation. He emphasized their mutual decision to part ways amicably and requested respect for their privacy.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 11:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button