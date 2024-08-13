Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Name leaked

Mumbai: One of India’s most-watched reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is ramping up the excitement with each passing episode. The season kicked off with 12 daring contestants, but the journey has already been tumultuous.

After a heated feud with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz was thrown out of the competition. Following his dramatic exit, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff were also eliminated.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Name

Amidst all the drama, speculation about this season’s winner has begun circulating, even though the official announcement is still weeks away. While the show premiered at the end of July, the filming has already wrapped up in June in Romania, and insiders are already buzzing about the outcome.

And now, weeks after the shoot got over, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been leaked.

Buzz has it that TV actor Gashmeer Mahajani has emerged as the winner of KKK 14, outperforming two other formidable finalists. Yes, you heard that right! The top three contenders were Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Karanvir Mehra, with Gashmeer ultimately clinching the trophy.

In addition to the coveted title, Gashmeer Mahajani will also take home a car and a cash prize of 20 lakhs on the day of finale. However, the official announcement of the winner will only be made during the grand finale, which is expected to air in the last week of September or early October.

Until then, fans will have to wait and see if the leaked information holds true. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 14.