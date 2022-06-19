Why #Abbas is trending on Twitter after PM Modi wrote a blog?

New Delhi: Soon after PM Modi shared his childhood story wherein he recalled Abbas, son of his father’s friend, Twitterati started posting hilarious memes.

In a blog, Modi wrote that his mother Heeraben was affectionate and caring towards Abbas “just like she did for all of us siblings” and use to prepare his favourite dishes every year on Eid.

“Mother would find happiness in other people’s joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies,” he wrote.

“Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes,” he said in a blog dedicated to his mother.

Hours after he shared the blog, netizens started posting memes on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Anybody ever heard about any ‘Abbas’ from Modi in so many years?”.

Anybody ever heard about any 'Abbas' from Modi in so many years? pic.twitter.com/COoH8uzt8A — Betrayed Patriot (@BetrayedPatriot) June 18, 2022

Another person shared a still from a Bollywood movie, “Welcome” and wrote, “Motivation Behind Abbas Story”.

Here are some of the reaction of the Twitterati